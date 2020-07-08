All apartments in Columbus
641 Reinhard Avenue

641 Reinhard Avenue
Location

641 Reinhard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath property has all the great finishes you have been looking for. Gallery Level appliances, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, and a large open floor-plan. The Bathroom is beautifully tiled with a grand dual sink vanity. The large fenced yard is perfect for all your Summer activities, and the 2-car garage will keep your car snow-free in the Winter! This house is a mere blocks from German Village Restaurants, Nationwide Children's Hospital, and the new Parson's Brewery! You will love calling 641 Reinhard your home, call and schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Reinhard Avenue have any available units?
641 Reinhard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Reinhard Avenue have?
Some of 641 Reinhard Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Reinhard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
641 Reinhard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Reinhard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 641 Reinhard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 641 Reinhard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 641 Reinhard Avenue offers parking.
Does 641 Reinhard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Reinhard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Reinhard Avenue have a pool?
No, 641 Reinhard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 641 Reinhard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 641 Reinhard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Reinhard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Reinhard Avenue has units with dishwashers.

