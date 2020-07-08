641 Reinhard Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

This beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath property has all the great finishes you have been looking for. Gallery Level appliances, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, and a large open floor-plan. The Bathroom is beautifully tiled with a grand dual sink vanity. The large fenced yard is perfect for all your Summer activities, and the 2-car garage will keep your car snow-free in the Winter! This house is a mere blocks from German Village Restaurants, Nationwide Children's Hospital, and the new Parson's Brewery! You will love calling 641 Reinhard your home, call and schedule a viewing today!