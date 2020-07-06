All apartments in Columbus
6369 Chelsea Glen Dr.

6369 Chelsea Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6369 Chelsea Glen Drive, Columbus, OH 43110
Schirm Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Canal Winchester, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, R2O Qualified SFM, Updates Throughout...CALL 614-503-0281!!! - Dont Get Scammed by Rent To Own Programs. Our program allows you to Lease a Beautiful home while we get you qualified to make offers on the house you REALLY want Learn more at www.BuyHouseColumbus.com

Current ; Prior rental history must have active phone and email address. Must have a valid Bank account..

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

For More info on our Rent To Own Program: www.BuyHouseColumbus.com

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

Please email serious inquires buyhousecolumbus@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5386951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. have any available units?
6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. offers parking.
Does 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. have a pool?
No, 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6369 Chelsea Glen Dr. has units with air conditioning.

