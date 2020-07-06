6369 Chelsea Glen Dr.

Amenities
Canal Winchester, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, R2O Qualified SFM, Updates Throughout...CALL 614-503-0281!!! - Dont Get Scammed by Rent To Own Programs. Our program allows you to Lease a Beautiful home while we get you qualified to make offers on the house you REALLY want Learn more at www.BuyHouseColumbus.com
Current ; Prior rental history must have active phone and email address. Must have a valid Bank account..
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount
For More info on our Rent To Own Program: www.BuyHouseColumbus.com
DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
Please email serious inquires buyhousecolumbus@gmail.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5386951)