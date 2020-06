Amenities

629 Dennison Avenue Available 08/13/20 Rare Brick Single Family House On Goodale Park - On Goodale park in Victorian Village with a great view of the downtown skyline. Original woodwork throughout the property, stainless kitchen appliances, 5 bedrooms, massive dining and living room, half bathroom on the 1st floor, and 1 full bathroom on the 2nd and 3rd floor. The home also has a large yard, front porch, on street permit parking, washer/dryer and 4 car garage. Call today!



(RLNE2087276)