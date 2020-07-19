All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6285 Chetti Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6285 Chetti Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6285 Chetti Drive

6285 Chetti Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
East Broad
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6285 Chetti Dr, Columbus, OH 43213
East Broad

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 br 2 1/2 bath end unit condo located in Gahanna Jefferson School District. Some of the amenities include: hardwood floors throughout the entire first floor, granite countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen and a walk out lower level. Short walk to a huge neighborhood park and play area. Large green space close by. Easy access to freeway, shopping, dining and Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Minimum lease term of 1 year. Security deposit is $1800. First months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Pets are allowed with owner approval. There is an additional $300 non-refundable pet deposit and $50 per month pet fee. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6285 Chetti Drive have any available units?
6285 Chetti Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6285 Chetti Drive have?
Some of 6285 Chetti Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6285 Chetti Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6285 Chetti Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6285 Chetti Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6285 Chetti Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6285 Chetti Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6285 Chetti Drive offers parking.
Does 6285 Chetti Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6285 Chetti Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6285 Chetti Drive have a pool?
No, 6285 Chetti Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6285 Chetti Drive have accessible units?
No, 6285 Chetti Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6285 Chetti Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6285 Chetti Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing