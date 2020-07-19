6285 Chetti Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 br 2 1/2 bath end unit condo located in Gahanna Jefferson School District. Some of the amenities include: hardwood floors throughout the entire first floor, granite countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen and a walk out lower level. Short walk to a huge neighborhood park and play area. Large green space close by. Easy access to freeway, shopping, dining and Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Minimum lease term of 1 year. Security deposit is $1800. First months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Pets are allowed with owner approval. There is an additional $300 non-refundable pet deposit and $50 per month pet fee. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.