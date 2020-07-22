Rent Calculator
Columbus, OH
624 Brookside Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 4:00 AM
624 Brookside Drive
624 Brookside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
624 Brookside Drive, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 624 Brookside Drive have any available units?
624 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 624 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 624 Brookside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 624 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
624 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 624 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 624 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 624 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 624 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 624 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 624 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 624 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.
