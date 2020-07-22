All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 31 2020 at 4:00 AM

624 Brookside Drive

624 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

624 Brookside Drive, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Brookside Drive have any available units?
624 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 624 Brookside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
624 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 624 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 624 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 624 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 624 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 624 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 624 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 624 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.
