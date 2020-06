Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Newly renovated home, with off street parking and partially finished basement in hot Ganther's Place neighborhood.



2/3 bedrooms, fenced back yard, new stainless appliances, central AC/heat, off street parking close to German Village and downtown amenities.



$1100.00/mo, $1100.00 security deposit. Call Jeff at 614.899.1124.



Responsible tenants only, must have good credit and rental history with no evictions, etc. Small pet(s) considered.