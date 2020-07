Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Clean and spacious condo available immediately. Large kitchen space, gas fireplace, separate in-unit laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. One full bathroom on the second floor and a half bathroom on the first floor. All three bedrooms include large closets. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Yard space included with sliding door access and side fences. Yard care managed by HOA. Water, trash, and HOA fee included in rent. Security deposit required of $1300.00.