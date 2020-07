Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1224 SF ranch with cathedral ceilings in great room and dining room. Skylight in ktichen with new solid maple soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, designer backsplash tiles, new SS Frigidare refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, range and garbage disposal. Newer laminate floors in LR & DR, newer tiles in kitchen and baths with newer vanities 3 bedrooms with all new light fixtures and electric, 1st floor laundry off kitchen. New brick driveway and deck, shed in garden.