Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5933 Little Brook Way

5933 Little Brook Way · No Longer Available
Location

5933 Little Brook Way, Columbus, OH 43232
Livingston - McNaughten

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely Renovated Three Bedroom Two Bath with Two Car Garage - Large unit with all new kitchen, bathrooms, carpet and paint. Attached two car garage with opener and in unit washer/dryer hookups. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and brand new skylight. Also featuring a large walk out deck area over the garage. Property comes with new kitchen appliances to be installed before move in. This property will not last long, call today to schedule a showing! 614-505-5808.

We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.

$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.

Tenant will pay $70 per month for water.

(RLNE5914696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 Little Brook Way have any available units?
5933 Little Brook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5933 Little Brook Way have?
Some of 5933 Little Brook Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5933 Little Brook Way currently offering any rent specials?
5933 Little Brook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 Little Brook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5933 Little Brook Way is pet friendly.
Does 5933 Little Brook Way offer parking?
Yes, 5933 Little Brook Way offers parking.
Does 5933 Little Brook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5933 Little Brook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 Little Brook Way have a pool?
No, 5933 Little Brook Way does not have a pool.
Does 5933 Little Brook Way have accessible units?
No, 5933 Little Brook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 Little Brook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5933 Little Brook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
