5933 Little Brook Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely Renovated Three Bedroom Two Bath with Two Car Garage - Large unit with all new kitchen, bathrooms, carpet and paint. Attached two car garage with opener and in unit washer/dryer hookups. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and brand new skylight. Also featuring a large walk out deck area over the garage. Property comes with new kitchen appliances to be installed before move in. This property will not last long, call today to schedule a showing! 614-505-5808.



We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.



$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.



Tenant will pay $70 per month for water.



(RLNE5914696)