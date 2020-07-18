5933 Little Brook Way

Amenities
Completely Renovated Three Bedroom Two Bath with Two Car Garage - Large unit with all new kitchen, bathrooms, carpet and paint. Attached two car garage with opener and in unit washer/dryer hookups. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and brand new skylight. Also featuring a large walk out deck area over the garage. Property comes with new kitchen appliances to be installed before move in. This property will not last long, call today to schedule a showing! 614-505-5808.
We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.
$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.
Tenant will pay $70 per month for water.
(RLNE5914696)