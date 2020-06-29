All apartments in Columbus
59 West Maynard Avenue

59 East Maynard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

59 East Maynard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
Interior professionally renovated and updated.
Four large bedrooms, each with telephone and coaxial cable outlets, 110 volt interconnected smoke and CO2 detectors, and a large full size closet with lights.
Two full size baths each with a full tub /shower unit, vanity & toilet .
Great room (18'x 14') with a large closet.
Full size, clean, well illuminated cellar with free washer and electric dryer.
Glass Block windows in basement with vents.
50 gallon Kenmore electric water heater.
92% efficient Trane gas furnace and Central Air Conditioning.
First Alert Security and fire alarm system that can be monitored.
Ceramic tile on bathroom floors and great room entry.
New medium brown carpet through out bedrooms, halls and great room.
Walls are painted neutral Buff (very light tan) with white wood trim.
Modern kitchen with oak cabinets, Armstrong vinyl floor, Kenmore dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator.
Free off street parking for four vehicles, well maintained yard.
Front porch and back deck and new exterior doors.
Water is include in rent, all other utilities are not included.
New Square D 150 amp breaker box and electric service.
Well-maintained yard with security lights
Landlord/owner lives near.
59 W Maynard has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, recently renovated with a gas furnace, central air conditioning, security system, new kitchen with Kenmore stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, new carpet, smoke alarm system, free washer/dryer and free rear parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

