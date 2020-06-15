All apartments in Columbus
588 Reinhard Ave.
588 Reinhard Ave.

588 Reinhard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

588 Reinhard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
3BR, 1 Bth, German Village Area Home Newly Updated. Call 614-361-3919 for details. - Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

(RLNE4202819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 Reinhard Ave. have any available units?
588 Reinhard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 588 Reinhard Ave. have?
Some of 588 Reinhard Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 Reinhard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
588 Reinhard Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 Reinhard Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 588 Reinhard Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 588 Reinhard Ave. offer parking?
No, 588 Reinhard Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 588 Reinhard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 588 Reinhard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 Reinhard Ave. have a pool?
No, 588 Reinhard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 588 Reinhard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 588 Reinhard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 588 Reinhard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 Reinhard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
