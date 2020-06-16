All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 588 Miller Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
588 Miller Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

588 Miller Avenue

588 Miller Avenue · (614) 822-1815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

588 Miller Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
South of Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME w/ BASEMENT & PET FRIENDLY!!! - Property Id: 299651

Totally refurbished, huge and newly renovated 2 bedroom townhome available NOW!!!!!!!!!!!

This 3 story townhome is extraordinarily charming with beautiful, exposed brick in areas, classic hardwood floors, a fireplace, full basement, parking spaces, lots of closet space, super spacious floor plan and washer/dryer connections.

We are also PET FRIENDLY and we offer 24 hour emergency maintenance!!!!!!!!!!

What are you waiting on? This townhome will rent fast, so CALL TODAY to schedule a tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299651
Property Id 299651

(RLNE5853823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 Miller Avenue have any available units?
588 Miller Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 588 Miller Avenue have?
Some of 588 Miller Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
588 Miller Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 588 Miller Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 588 Miller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 588 Miller Avenue does offer parking.
Does 588 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 588 Miller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 588 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 588 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 588 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 588 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 Miller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 588 Miller Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity