588 Frazier Road North

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Nice ranch home with basement and garage. First floor has all laminate floors, fresh paint, updated bath and kitchen. Has 3 beds, 1 full bath, living room, and eat in kitchen on first floor. Very large unfinished basement, laundry and storage down. Also includes new stove and refrigerator, mini blinds, central A/C, fenced yard, covered front porch, and 2 car detached garage . Rents for 975 per month and 975 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 50 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Contact us to schedule your appointment.

Contact us to schedule a showing.