588 Frazier Road North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

588 Frazier Road North

588 Frazier Road North · No Longer Available
Location

588 Frazier Road North, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Nice ranch home with basement and garage. First floor has all laminate floors, fresh paint, updated bath and kitchen. Has 3 beds, 1 full bath, living room, and eat in kitchen on first floor. Very large unfinished basement, laundry and storage down. Also includes new stove and refrigerator, mini blinds, central A/C, fenced yard, covered front porch, and 2 car detached garage . Rents for 975 per month and 975 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 50 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Contact us to schedule your appointment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 Frazier Road North have any available units?
588 Frazier Road North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 588 Frazier Road North have?
Some of 588 Frazier Road North's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 Frazier Road North currently offering any rent specials?
588 Frazier Road North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 Frazier Road North pet-friendly?
No, 588 Frazier Road North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 588 Frazier Road North offer parking?
Yes, 588 Frazier Road North offers parking.
Does 588 Frazier Road North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 588 Frazier Road North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 Frazier Road North have a pool?
No, 588 Frazier Road North does not have a pool.
Does 588 Frazier Road North have accessible units?
No, 588 Frazier Road North does not have accessible units.
Does 588 Frazier Road North have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 Frazier Road North does not have units with dishwashers.

