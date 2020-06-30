All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:16 PM

581 Crescent Road

581 Crescent Road · No Longer Available
Location

581 Crescent Road, Columbus, OH 43204
Southwest Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located close Westgate Park and easy access to Freeway and shopping is now available for move-in! A 1 car detached garage and private yard with extra parking! This property features a spacious family room and separate dining room! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful tile back-splash! Large back deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 Crescent Road have any available units?
581 Crescent Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 581 Crescent Road have?
Some of 581 Crescent Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 581 Crescent Road currently offering any rent specials?
581 Crescent Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 Crescent Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 581 Crescent Road is pet friendly.
Does 581 Crescent Road offer parking?
Yes, 581 Crescent Road offers parking.
Does 581 Crescent Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 581 Crescent Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 Crescent Road have a pool?
No, 581 Crescent Road does not have a pool.
Does 581 Crescent Road have accessible units?
No, 581 Crescent Road does not have accessible units.
Does 581 Crescent Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 581 Crescent Road does not have units with dishwashers.

