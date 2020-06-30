581 Crescent Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located close Westgate Park and easy access to Freeway and shopping is now available for move-in! A 1 car detached garage and private yard with extra parking! This property features a spacious family room and separate dining room! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful tile back-splash! Large back deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.