5801 Ivy Branch Drive

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with bonus space in the loft and den. 2 car attached garage. Master suite with double basin vanity and large walk-in closet. Open floor plan with first floor laundry. New carpet. Additional storage available under stairs. Lawn care, snow removal and trash included and tenants allowed use of community pool, fitness facility, clubhouse and playground. Columbus Schools. 1850 for 1 year. 1750 for 2 year lease. No section 8 or vouchers. Proof of income, credit and background check required with application.