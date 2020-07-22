All apartments in Columbus
5801 Ivy Branch Drive

Location

5801 Ivy Branch Drive, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with bonus space in the loft and den. 2 car attached garage. Master suite with double basin vanity and large walk-in closet. Open floor plan with first floor laundry. New carpet. Additional storage available under stairs. Lawn care, snow removal and trash included and tenants allowed use of community pool, fitness facility, clubhouse and playground. Columbus Schools. 1850 for 1 year. 1750 for 2 year lease. No section 8 or vouchers. Proof of income, credit and background check required with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Ivy Branch Drive have any available units?
5801 Ivy Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 Ivy Branch Drive have?
Some of 5801 Ivy Branch Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Ivy Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Ivy Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Ivy Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5801 Ivy Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5801 Ivy Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Ivy Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 5801 Ivy Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 Ivy Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Ivy Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5801 Ivy Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 5801 Ivy Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 5801 Ivy Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Ivy Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Ivy Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.
