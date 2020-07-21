579 Olentangy Reserve Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Olentangy Reserve is located adjacent to Polaris in the prestigious Olentangy School District directly across from the Chase Bank Campus. This brand-new community of Twin-Single Family Homes features 3-bedroom town homes with high-end amenities. Every unit has its own attached 2-car garage, side porch, full-finished basement, rear patio with privacy fencing and large front and rear yards so you'll have plenty of space to spread out and enjoy your new home.These new twin-single homes have top-of-the-line finishes, like European style cabinetry, wood-style flooring, and modern appliances. The generous lighting from the many spacious windows will make your roomy town home feel even bigger, so all that is left to feel right at home is adding your own personal touch!