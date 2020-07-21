All apartments in Columbus
579 Olentangy Reserve Place
579 Olentangy Reserve Place

579 Olentangy Reserve Pl · No Longer Available
Location

579 Olentangy Reserve Pl, Columbus, OH 43035
Wynstone

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Olentangy Reserve is located adjacent to Polaris in the prestigious Olentangy School District directly across from the Chase Bank Campus. This brand-new community of Twin-Single Family Homes features 3-bedroom town homes with high-end amenities. Every unit has its own attached 2-car garage, side porch, full-finished basement, rear patio with privacy fencing and large front and rear yards so you'll have plenty of space to spread out and enjoy your new home.These new twin-single homes have top-of-the-line finishes, like European style cabinetry, wood-style flooring, and modern appliances. The generous lighting from the many spacious windows will make your roomy town home feel even bigger, so all that is left to feel right at home is adding your own personal touch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 Olentangy Reserve Place have any available units?
579 Olentangy Reserve Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 579 Olentangy Reserve Place have?
Some of 579 Olentangy Reserve Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 579 Olentangy Reserve Place currently offering any rent specials?
579 Olentangy Reserve Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Olentangy Reserve Place pet-friendly?
No, 579 Olentangy Reserve Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 579 Olentangy Reserve Place offer parking?
Yes, 579 Olentangy Reserve Place offers parking.
Does 579 Olentangy Reserve Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 579 Olentangy Reserve Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Olentangy Reserve Place have a pool?
No, 579 Olentangy Reserve Place does not have a pool.
Does 579 Olentangy Reserve Place have accessible units?
No, 579 Olentangy Reserve Place does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Olentangy Reserve Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 579 Olentangy Reserve Place has units with dishwashers.
