577 Cedarwood Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated ranch with new flooring. Has 3 bedrooms,

1 bath, new flooring and fresh paint, central air, mini blinds, covered front porch and a rear patio. Very large 2 car garage. No basement. Columbus schools. Rents for 975 month + 975 deposit upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

Contact us to schedule a showing.