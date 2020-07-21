All apartments in Columbus
577 Cedarwood Road
577 Cedarwood Road

577 Cedarwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

577 Cedarwood Road, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Updated ranch with new flooring. Has 3 bedrooms,
1 bath, new flooring and fresh paint, central air, mini blinds, covered front porch and a rear patio. Very large 2 car garage. No basement. Columbus schools. Rents for 975 month + 975 deposit upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 577 Cedarwood Road have any available units?
577 Cedarwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 577 Cedarwood Road have?
Some of 577 Cedarwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 577 Cedarwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
577 Cedarwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 577 Cedarwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 577 Cedarwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 577 Cedarwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 577 Cedarwood Road offers parking.
Does 577 Cedarwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 577 Cedarwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 577 Cedarwood Road have a pool?
No, 577 Cedarwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 577 Cedarwood Road have accessible units?
No, 577 Cedarwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 577 Cedarwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 577 Cedarwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
