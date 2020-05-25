All apartments in Columbus
5652 Chase Mills Drive

5652 Chase Mills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5652 Chase Mills Drive, Columbus, OH 43081
West Albany

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with bonus space in the loft and 2 car attached garage in Village at Albany Crossing. First floor master suite with en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. First floor laundry with washer and dryer included. Upstairs bedrooms also feature large closets. Use of Community Pool, Fitness Center and Clubhouse. Lawn care and trash included. Available for viewings on Tuesdays/Thursdays/Sundays with 24 hour notice. No section 8 or vouchers. Proof of income, credit and background check required with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

