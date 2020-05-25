5652 Chase Mills Drive

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with bonus space in the loft and 2 car attached garage in Village at Albany Crossing. First floor master suite with en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. First floor laundry with washer and dryer included. Upstairs bedrooms also feature large closets. Use of Community Pool, Fitness Center and Clubhouse. Lawn care and trash included. Available for viewings on Tuesdays/Thursdays/Sundays with 24 hour notice. No section 8 or vouchers. Proof of income, credit and background check required with application.