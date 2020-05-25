56 W Longview Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Clintonville Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 167841



Located in the heart of Clintonville, this 1920's duplex has plenty of charm and updates all in one. Located just west of High Street there are many conveniences within walking distance including: the Clintonville farmer's market, antique stores, great restaurants, parks, and the alley behind the duplex goes straight to the Olentangy bike trail.



Recent updates include:

* Rosatti windows installed in 2012

* Wood picket fence with gates installed in 2019

* Kitchen updated in 2016 with subway tile backsplash, new floors and countertops

*New faux wood blinds installed in 2015

* Bathroom updated in 2019

*New refrigerator installed 2019



Other conveniences include:

*Dishwasher

*Washer/Dryer Hook-up in basement

*Paved patio in the back and front porch swing on the front

*Lots of shade from trees as well as natural light from windows

*Eat-in kitchen and a large dining room

*Recently painted neutral colors

*Generous closets in all three bedrooms.

*Pet friendly with additional fee

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167841

Property Id 167841



(RLNE5464821)