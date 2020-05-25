All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

56 W Longview Ave

56 West Longview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

56 West Longview Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Clintonville Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 167841

Located in the heart of Clintonville, this 1920's duplex has plenty of charm and updates all in one. Located just west of High Street there are many conveniences within walking distance including: the Clintonville farmer's market, antique stores, great restaurants, parks, and the alley behind the duplex goes straight to the Olentangy bike trail.

Recent updates include:
* Rosatti windows installed in 2012
* Wood picket fence with gates installed in 2019
* Kitchen updated in 2016 with subway tile backsplash, new floors and countertops
*New faux wood blinds installed in 2015
* Bathroom updated in 2019
*New refrigerator installed 2019

Other conveniences include:
*Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer Hook-up in basement
*Paved patio in the back and front porch swing on the front
*Lots of shade from trees as well as natural light from windows
*Eat-in kitchen and a large dining room
*Recently painted neutral colors
*Generous closets in all three bedrooms.
*Pet friendly with additional fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167841
Property Id 167841

(RLNE5464821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 W Longview Ave have any available units?
56 W Longview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 W Longview Ave have?
Some of 56 W Longview Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 W Longview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
56 W Longview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 W Longview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 W Longview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 56 W Longview Ave offer parking?
No, 56 W Longview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 56 W Longview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 W Longview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 W Longview Ave have a pool?
No, 56 W Longview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 56 W Longview Ave have accessible units?
No, 56 W Longview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 56 W Longview Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 W Longview Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
