5592 Middle Falls Street

Amenities
Great location for this all stone front condo! Auditor SF is incorrect. It is really 1288sf!!! Clean and ready for new renters with all fresh paint! 3 Level condo with attached 1 car garage. All neutral. Balcony off the Great room is spacious and features a ceiling fan/light. Kitchen has stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Each BR is a Master suite with a private bath one has a tub and the other a shower stall. Both Bedrooms have ceiling fan/light fixtures. Laundry at garage level and washer and dryer included in rent! Workout at the OM, walk to Goat for a great meal, swimming, sand volleyball and more! Great atmosphere and location - especially now that Hayden Run has been extended from Avery!