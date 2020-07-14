All apartments in Columbus
5592 Middle Falls Street
5592 Middle Falls Street

5592 Middle Falls St · No Longer Available
Location

5592 Middle Falls St, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
volleyball court
Great location for this all stone front condo! Auditor SF is incorrect. It is really 1288sf!!! Clean and ready for new renters with all fresh paint! 3 Level condo with attached 1 car garage. All neutral. Balcony off the Great room is spacious and features a ceiling fan/light. Kitchen has stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Each BR is a Master suite with a private bath one has a tub and the other a shower stall. Both Bedrooms have ceiling fan/light fixtures. Laundry at garage level and washer and dryer included in rent! Workout at the OM, walk to Goat for a great meal, swimming, sand volleyball and more! Great atmosphere and location - especially now that Hayden Run has been extended from Avery!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5592 Middle Falls Street have any available units?
5592 Middle Falls Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5592 Middle Falls Street have?
Some of 5592 Middle Falls Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5592 Middle Falls Street currently offering any rent specials?
5592 Middle Falls Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5592 Middle Falls Street pet-friendly?
No, 5592 Middle Falls Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5592 Middle Falls Street offer parking?
Yes, 5592 Middle Falls Street offers parking.
Does 5592 Middle Falls Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5592 Middle Falls Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5592 Middle Falls Street have a pool?
No, 5592 Middle Falls Street does not have a pool.
Does 5592 Middle Falls Street have accessible units?
No, 5592 Middle Falls Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5592 Middle Falls Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5592 Middle Falls Street has units with dishwashers.
