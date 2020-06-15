All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5590 Ironwood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5590 Ironwood Ct
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

5590 Ironwood Ct

5590 Ironwood Court · (614) 304-1154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5590 Ironwood Court, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available Now:
5590 Ironwood Ct. Columbus 43229

Call Lisa at 614-304-1154!

Huge Townhouse In Forest Park totally renovated:
Updated Oak Kitchen Cabinets!
Dishwasher!
Tile flooring!

Plus:
-Quiet cul-de-sac
-Private Balcony
-Relaxing Private PATIO!
-Beautiful WOOD flooring in select bedrooms
-Lots of space: 1100 square feet
-Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
-Cool Central Air Conditioning
-Convenient Washer & Dryer INCLUDED!

-Responsive Independent Private Owner, on-site maintenance and management.

-Only minutes from Short North, OSU, Worthington, Polaris, Westerville, and Easton!

Pets okay, NO pet deposit, $35 per month for the first pet, $20 per month for the second, limit two.

Security Deposit is equal to one months rent, $45 application fee per person.

No Felonies within the last 5 years, No Evictions.

For more details and a showing call Lisa at:

614-304-1154

No texts please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5590 Ironwood Ct have any available units?
5590 Ironwood Ct has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5590 Ironwood Ct have?
Some of 5590 Ironwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5590 Ironwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5590 Ironwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5590 Ironwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5590 Ironwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5590 Ironwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5590 Ironwood Ct does offer parking.
Does 5590 Ironwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5590 Ironwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5590 Ironwood Ct have a pool?
No, 5590 Ironwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5590 Ironwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 5590 Ironwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5590 Ironwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5590 Ironwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5590 Ironwood Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East
Columbus, OH 43229
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity