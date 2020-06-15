Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available Now:

5590 Ironwood Ct. Columbus 43229



Call Lisa at 614-304-1154!



Huge Townhouse In Forest Park totally renovated:

Updated Oak Kitchen Cabinets!

Dishwasher!

Tile flooring!



Plus:

-Quiet cul-de-sac

-Private Balcony

-Relaxing Private PATIO!

-Beautiful WOOD flooring in select bedrooms

-Lots of space: 1100 square feet

-Ceiling fans in all bedrooms

-Cool Central Air Conditioning

-Convenient Washer & Dryer INCLUDED!



-Responsive Independent Private Owner, on-site maintenance and management.



-Only minutes from Short North, OSU, Worthington, Polaris, Westerville, and Easton!



Pets okay, NO pet deposit, $35 per month for the first pet, $20 per month for the second, limit two.



Security Deposit is equal to one months rent, $45 application fee per person.



No Felonies within the last 5 years, No Evictions.



For more details and a showing call Lisa at:



614-304-1154



No texts please.