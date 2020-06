Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This 3 BR, 2.5 bath hoome has an enormous eat in kitchen with granite, stainless and custom tile back splash. The great room features a gas fireplace and wood lamintate flooring. Your master suite had his and hers closets and a private bath with custom tile shower. Two car attached garage and additional off street parking plus a patio and green space for your use. Washer and dryer for your convenience. And you will love the pool and fitness center. No pets or smoking! Columbus schools.