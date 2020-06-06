All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5507 Village Grove Ln

5507 Village Grove Lane · (888) 467-9166 ext. 1
Location

5507 Village Grove Lane, Columbus, OH 43110
Shannon Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5507 Village Grove Ln · Avail. Aug 17

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5507 Village Grove Ln Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in The Meadows at Shannon Lakes in Canal Winchester!! - You don't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that boasts 2100 sq ft. This home features a very large eat in kitchen which includes a chef's island with storage and a large pantry closet! All 4 bedrooms are very generously sized with a ton of storage. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet. Large insulated windows throughout the entire first and second floor and attractive architectural features such as rolling arched doorways. 1st floor laundry and a two car attached garage. Upgraded light fixtures and much more to see! This home is located in the Columbus School District.

Sorry this property is NOT pet friendly

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Virtual Tour http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1gnZv-rJCk&feature=youtu.be

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 Village Grove Ln have any available units?
5507 Village Grove Ln has a unit available for $1,497 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5507 Village Grove Ln have?
Some of 5507 Village Grove Ln's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5507 Village Grove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5507 Village Grove Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 Village Grove Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5507 Village Grove Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5507 Village Grove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5507 Village Grove Ln does offer parking.
Does 5507 Village Grove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 Village Grove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 Village Grove Ln have a pool?
No, 5507 Village Grove Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5507 Village Grove Ln have accessible units?
No, 5507 Village Grove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 Village Grove Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5507 Village Grove Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
