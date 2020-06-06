Amenities

5507 Village Grove Ln Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in The Meadows at Shannon Lakes in Canal Winchester!! - You don't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that boasts 2100 sq ft. This home features a very large eat in kitchen which includes a chef's island with storage and a large pantry closet! All 4 bedrooms are very generously sized with a ton of storage. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet. Large insulated windows throughout the entire first and second floor and attractive architectural features such as rolling arched doorways. 1st floor laundry and a two car attached garage. Upgraded light fixtures and much more to see! This home is located in the Columbus School District.



Sorry this property is NOT pet friendly



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



