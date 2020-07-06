5460 Ivyhurst Drive

Amenities

Now Leasing!!! Section 8 Welcomed!!!!! Two bedroom townhouse located in east Columbus near Noe-Bixby and Livingston featuring hardwood floors, large bedrooms and living room, washer/ dryer hook-up, central air, basement, and private patio.Deposit, first, and last month's rent due at move in. Click here to apply to rent this property! CLICK HERE TO PAY FOR YOUR RENTAL APPLICATION WITH A CREDIT CARD CLICK HERE to find out if you can qualify to rent this property! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment



