Columbus, OH
5460 Ivyhurst Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:48 PM

5460 Ivyhurst Drive

5460 Ivyhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5460 Ivyhurst Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Pine Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Now Leasing!!! Section 8 Welcomed!!!!! Two bedroom townhouse located in east Columbus near Noe-Bixby and Livingston featuring hardwood floors, large bedrooms and living room, washer/ dryer hook-up, central air, basement, and private patio.Deposit, first, and last month's rent due at move in. Click here to apply to rent this property! CLICK HERE TO PAY FOR YOUR RENTAL APPLICATION WITH A CREDIT CARD CLICK HERE to find out if you can qualify to rent this property! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 Ivyhurst Drive have any available units?
5460 Ivyhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5460 Ivyhurst Drive have?
Some of 5460 Ivyhurst Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5460 Ivyhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5460 Ivyhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 Ivyhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5460 Ivyhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5460 Ivyhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 5460 Ivyhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5460 Ivyhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5460 Ivyhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 Ivyhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 5460 Ivyhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5460 Ivyhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 5460 Ivyhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5460 Ivyhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5460 Ivyhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

