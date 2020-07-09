5417 Adderley Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly basketball court carpet

Spacious, 4-bedroom 2 FULL bath home has plenty of room for your family to grow! The open, cook-friendly kitchen features black countertops and appliances, extra space for a dinette or added storage, as well as a half-wall overlooking the dining room. This dining room is one of the main attractions upon entering the home, boasting plenty of space and a plush carpet. This floor of the home contains the kitchen, dining room, full bath with tub, and three bedrooms at the end of the hall. The lower floor of the home also houses the a generous living area perfect for hosting get-togethers, full bath with standing shower, master bedroom, and access to the outside. Between the mini basketball court and lawn, this fully-fenced backyard is huge!!



Come make this your family home today.



https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/



Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com

Phone: (614) 907-4805



**There is also a $10 monthly filter replacement fee.**



Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.



Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.