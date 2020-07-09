All apartments in Columbus
5417 Adderley Avenue

5417 Adderley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5417 Adderley Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT: apply for this property by 10/31/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE

Spacious, 4-bedroom 2 FULL bath home has plenty of room for your family to grow! The open, cook-friendly kitchen features black countertops and appliances, extra space for a dinette or added storage, as well as a half-wall overlooking the dining room. This dining room is one of the main attractions upon entering the home, boasting plenty of space and a plush carpet. This floor of the home contains the kitchen, dining room, full bath with tub, and three bedrooms at the end of the hall. The lower floor of the home also houses the a generous living area perfect for hosting get-togethers, full bath with standing shower, master bedroom, and access to the outside. Between the mini basketball court and lawn, this fully-fenced backyard is huge!!

Come make this your family home today.

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

**There is also a $10 monthly filter replacement fee.**

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Adderley Avenue have any available units?
5417 Adderley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5417 Adderley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Adderley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Adderley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5417 Adderley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5417 Adderley Avenue offer parking?
No, 5417 Adderley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5417 Adderley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 Adderley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Adderley Avenue have a pool?
No, 5417 Adderley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5417 Adderley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5417 Adderley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Adderley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5417 Adderley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5417 Adderley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5417 Adderley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

