Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

5412 Aqua Street

5412 Aqua Street · No Longer Available
Location

5412 Aqua Street, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Aqua Street have any available units?
5412 Aqua Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5412 Aqua Street currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Aqua Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Aqua Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5412 Aqua Street is pet friendly.
Does 5412 Aqua Street offer parking?
No, 5412 Aqua Street does not offer parking.
Does 5412 Aqua Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Aqua Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Aqua Street have a pool?
No, 5412 Aqua Street does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Aqua Street have accessible units?
No, 5412 Aqua Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Aqua Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Aqua Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Aqua Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5412 Aqua Street does not have units with air conditioning.

