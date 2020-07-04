All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:56 AM

5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive

5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Stunning two bedroom condo for rent in the desirable Falls at Hayden Run. This unit has two bedrooms on the second floor with one full bath. The entry level hosts the open concept living room and kitchen with fresh paint and laminate flooring. The lower level has a half bath and a large living or rec room. The private patio is an excellent location for relaxing and entertaining. The tenant has access to all the community amenities including the pool, fitness facility, clubhouse and The Goat.
Stunning two bedroom condo for rent in the desirable Falls at Hayden Run. This unit has two bedrooms on the second floor with one full bath. The entry level hosts the open concept living room and kitchen with fresh paint and laminate flooring. The lower level has a half bath and a large living or rec room. The private patio is an excellent location for relaxing and entertaining. The tenant has access to all the community amenities including the pool, fitness facility, clubhouse and The Goat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive have any available units?
5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive have?
Some of 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive offer parking?
No, 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive has a pool.
Does 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive have accessible units?
No, 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5304 Royal Arch Cascade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

