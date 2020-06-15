5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive

Amenities

Coming Soon!!! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In Dublin. This Spacious Property Offers Washer, Dryer Hook Ups. Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances: Fridge, Stove , Dishwasher, Microwave. This LC Community Offers Easy Access To "The Goat", Restaurant/Bar, Access To Om Fitness, Pool And Volleyball Court, All Within Walking Distance....Attached Garage, Private Balcony.



For More Information Visit Our Website At www.rentals2020.com or Contact Cynthia Dawson 614-538-1717



Contact us to schedule a showing.