5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:39 PM

5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive

5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1848405
Location

5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Coming Soon!!! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In Dublin. This Spacious Property Offers Washer, Dryer Hook Ups. Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances: Fridge, Stove , Dishwasher, Microwave. This LC Community Offers Easy Access To "The Goat", Restaurant/Bar, Access To Om Fitness, Pool And Volleyball Court, All Within Walking Distance....Attached Garage, Private Balcony.

For More Information Visit Our Website At www.rentals2020.com or Contact Cynthia Dawson 614-538-1717

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive have any available units?
5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive have?
Some of 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive does offer parking.
Does 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive has a pool.
Does 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive have accessible units?
No, 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive has units with dishwashers.
