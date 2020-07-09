5274 Refugee Road

Amenities

pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE RENT: apply for this property by 10/31/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.



Create a place of your own in this 3-bedroom/1-bath 1194-SF home! Features include a warm carpeted living room, dining room with a generous amount of counter tops, electric range, and refrigerator. There is a fully fenced in backyard and a huge basement!! Solid value at $1050 monthly!



https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/



Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com

Phone: (614) 907-4805



**There is also a $10 monthly filter replacement fee.**



Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.



Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.