Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5274 Refugee Road

5274 Refugee Road · No Longer Available
Location

5274 Refugee Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT: apply for this property by 10/31/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

Create a place of your own in this 3-bedroom/1-bath 1194-SF home! Features include a warm carpeted living room, dining room with a generous amount of counter tops, electric range, and refrigerator. There is a fully fenced in backyard and a huge basement!! Solid value at $1050 monthly!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

**There is also a $10 monthly filter replacement fee.**

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5274 Refugee Road have any available units?
5274 Refugee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5274 Refugee Road have?
Some of 5274 Refugee Road's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5274 Refugee Road currently offering any rent specials?
5274 Refugee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5274 Refugee Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5274 Refugee Road is pet friendly.
Does 5274 Refugee Road offer parking?
No, 5274 Refugee Road does not offer parking.
Does 5274 Refugee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5274 Refugee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5274 Refugee Road have a pool?
No, 5274 Refugee Road does not have a pool.
Does 5274 Refugee Road have accessible units?
No, 5274 Refugee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5274 Refugee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5274 Refugee Road does not have units with dishwashers.

