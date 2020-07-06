51 S Broadleigh Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMPLETELY RENOVATED open living kitchen features white shaker cabinets, SS appliances, neutral floor tile and copper accent hardware and light fixtures - stunning! Light and bright ranch living with 3-beds and 1 bath borders Bexley. Features include hardwood floors, newer HVAC system and newer windows. Finished lower level with a fireplace and separate storage room. House is unfurnished. Washer and dryer included in basement. Two-car garage and off-street parking available.

**Please note: There is a $50 application fee. We will reimburse on first month's rent if agreement is met.**