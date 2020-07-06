All apartments in Columbus
51 S Broadleigh Rd
51 S Broadleigh Rd

51 Broadleigh Road · No Longer Available
Location

51 Broadleigh Road, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMPLETELY RENOVATED open living kitchen features white shaker cabinets, SS appliances, neutral floor tile and copper accent hardware and light fixtures - stunning! Light and bright ranch living with 3-beds and 1 bath borders Bexley. Features include hardwood floors, newer HVAC system and newer windows. Finished lower level with a fireplace and separate storage room. House is unfurnished. Washer and dryer included in basement. Two-car garage and off-street parking available.
**Please note: There is a $50 application fee. We will reimburse on first month's rent if agreement is met.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 S Broadleigh Rd have any available units?
51 S Broadleigh Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 S Broadleigh Rd have?
Some of 51 S Broadleigh Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 S Broadleigh Rd currently offering any rent specials?
51 S Broadleigh Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 S Broadleigh Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 S Broadleigh Rd is pet friendly.
Does 51 S Broadleigh Rd offer parking?
Yes, 51 S Broadleigh Rd offers parking.
Does 51 S Broadleigh Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 S Broadleigh Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 S Broadleigh Rd have a pool?
No, 51 S Broadleigh Rd does not have a pool.
Does 51 S Broadleigh Rd have accessible units?
No, 51 S Broadleigh Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 51 S Broadleigh Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 S Broadleigh Rd has units with dishwashers.

