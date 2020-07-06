51 S Broadleigh Rd

Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED open living kitchen features white shaker cabinets, SS appliances, neutral floor tile and copper accent hardware and light fixtures - stunning! Light and bright ranch living with 3-beds and 1 bath borders Bexley. Features include hardwood floors, newer HVAC system and newer windows. Finished lower level with a fireplace and separate storage room. House is unfurnished. Washer and dryer included in basement. Two-car garage and off-street parking available.
**Please note: There is a $50 application fee. We will reimburse on first month's rent if agreement is met.**