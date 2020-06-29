All apartments in Columbus
505 Catherine St
505 Catherine St

505 Catherine Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 Catherine Street, Columbus, OH 43223
South Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This half double has been wonderfully updated and is ready for you to make it your home!

There is new lighting, paint, and flooring throughout. The living room has the original decorative fireplace and mantel. The large dining room leads into the kitchen. The kitchen also has new flooring, new cabinets, and soon new appliances!

There is a full unfinished basement for storage and laundry. Washer dryer hookups are located here.

On the second floor, there are two bedrooms and a brand new bathroom!

**kitchen appliances will be provided, will be delivered before a move in.
**central air will be installed in the Spring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Catherine St have any available units?
505 Catherine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Catherine St have?
Some of 505 Catherine St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Catherine St currently offering any rent specials?
505 Catherine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Catherine St pet-friendly?
No, 505 Catherine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 505 Catherine St offer parking?
No, 505 Catherine St does not offer parking.
Does 505 Catherine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Catherine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Catherine St have a pool?
No, 505 Catherine St does not have a pool.
Does 505 Catherine St have accessible units?
No, 505 Catherine St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Catherine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Catherine St does not have units with dishwashers.
