505 Catherine St

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

This half double has been wonderfully updated and is ready for you to make it your home!



There is new lighting, paint, and flooring throughout. The living room has the original decorative fireplace and mantel. The large dining room leads into the kitchen. The kitchen also has new flooring, new cabinets, and soon new appliances!



There is a full unfinished basement for storage and laundry. Washer dryer hookups are located here.



On the second floor, there are two bedrooms and a brand new bathroom!



**kitchen appliances will be provided, will be delivered before a move in.

**central air will be installed in the Spring.