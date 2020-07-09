4971 Lindora Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will love all the living space in the 3 to 4 bedroom, 2 bath split level. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. There is a HUGE family room on the first floor along with an eat in kitchen and living room. The lower level includes another large family room, full bath with shower and laundry room. Need 4 bedrooms? Use the lower level family room as a master suite. You'll enjoy the yard, patio and storage shed as well as a 2 car detached garage. No smoking or pets please. Columbus schools.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.