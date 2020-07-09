All apartments in Columbus
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

4971 Lindora Drive

4971 Lindora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4971 Lindora Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
You will love all the living space in the 3 to 4 bedroom, 2 bath split level. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. There is a HUGE family room on the first floor along with an eat in kitchen and living room. The lower level includes another large family room, full bath with shower and laundry room. Need 4 bedrooms? Use the lower level family room as a master suite. You'll enjoy the yard, patio and storage shed as well as a 2 car detached garage. No smoking or pets please. Columbus schools.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4971 Lindora Drive have any available units?
4971 Lindora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4971 Lindora Drive have?
Some of 4971 Lindora Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4971 Lindora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4971 Lindora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4971 Lindora Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4971 Lindora Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4971 Lindora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4971 Lindora Drive offers parking.
Does 4971 Lindora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4971 Lindora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4971 Lindora Drive have a pool?
No, 4971 Lindora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4971 Lindora Drive have accessible units?
No, 4971 Lindora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4971 Lindora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4971 Lindora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

