Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:50 PM

4939 Dublin Falls

4939 Dublin Falls · No Longer Available
Location

4939 Dublin Falls, Columbus, OH 43221
Dexter Falls

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous end unit condo with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Hilliard School District! Updated kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances. New carpet upstairs and new vinyl plank flooring throughout the downstairs! White trim and six panel doors throughout. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Updated bathrooms, second floor laundry and attached garage. Check this place out because it won't last long!

1 year lease minimum. $995/month. $995 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.

Hilliard City School District

This is not a Section 8 property.

One pet welcome. $250 nonrefundable deposit. $25/month per pet.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

