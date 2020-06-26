4939 Dublin Falls

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous end unit condo with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Hilliard School District! Updated kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances. New carpet upstairs and new vinyl plank flooring throughout the downstairs! White trim and six panel doors throughout. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Updated bathrooms, second floor laundry and attached garage. Check this place out because it won't last long!



1 year lease minimum. $995/month. $995 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.



Hilliard City School District



This is not a Section 8 property.



One pet welcome. $250 nonrefundable deposit. $25/month per pet.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.