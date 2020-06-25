4937 Heath Gate Drive

Amenities

Will negotiate short term leases. Incredible home in the prestigious Hampstead Village, walking distance to Kroger, Rose Run park, Market Street, New Albany High School and churches. Two story great room, great entertaining space with modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood trim work such as crown molding, custom window casing, wood blinds etc. Wood floors throughout. Basement has laminated flooring (no carpet, very luxurious). Energy efficient lights, newer AC, furnace and Hot water heater. Very safe and quiet street, and a wonderful backyard with patio for outdoor entertainment. First floor master suite, Total of 3 proper bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath, additional room and media room in basement. *Realtor owned*