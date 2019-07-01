All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

4937 Common Market Place

4937 Common Market Place · No Longer Available
Location

4937 Common Market Place, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4937 Common Market Place Available 07/12/19 2 Bedroom - Dublin - Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium at the Commons at Tuttle Crossing. This is an upstairs unit that features two great sized bedrooms both with large walk in closets. Open floor plan, large bathrooms, beautiful fireplace, vaulted ceilings, balcony that views the pool, washer/dryer provided, one car attached garage, access to the on site pool and fitness facility, and so much more!.

Tenant responsible for gas and electric use. Water is included.

Pets are accepted with a $250 refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.

Call or text our showing phone line at 614-207-5757 to set up a tour!

(RLNE4111691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4937 Common Market Place have any available units?
4937 Common Market Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4937 Common Market Place have?
Some of 4937 Common Market Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4937 Common Market Place currently offering any rent specials?
4937 Common Market Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 Common Market Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4937 Common Market Place is pet friendly.
Does 4937 Common Market Place offer parking?
Yes, 4937 Common Market Place offers parking.
Does 4937 Common Market Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4937 Common Market Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 Common Market Place have a pool?
Yes, 4937 Common Market Place has a pool.
Does 4937 Common Market Place have accessible units?
No, 4937 Common Market Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 Common Market Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4937 Common Market Place does not have units with dishwashers.
