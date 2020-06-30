4921 Beatrice Drive

Amenities

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!

This 3 bed 1.5 bath, 1,086 SQ FT in Columbus has a lot to offer! This ranch home is located right across from a school in a relaxed neighborhood. This ranch flat features a low maintenance yard, storage shed, car port, and an eat in kitchen! Right when you walk in you feel a sense of relaxation!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

