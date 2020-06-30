All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:07 PM

4921 Beatrice Drive

4921 Beatrice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Beatrice Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Shady Lane

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
This 3 bed 1.5 bath, 1,086 SQ FT in Columbus has a lot to offer! This ranch home is located right across from a school in a relaxed neighborhood. This ranch flat features a low maintenance yard, storage shed, car port, and an eat in kitchen! Right when you walk in you feel a sense of relaxation!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Beatrice Drive have any available units?
4921 Beatrice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4921 Beatrice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Beatrice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Beatrice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Beatrice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Beatrice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Beatrice Drive offers parking.
Does 4921 Beatrice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Beatrice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Beatrice Drive have a pool?
No, 4921 Beatrice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Beatrice Drive have accessible units?
No, 4921 Beatrice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Beatrice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 Beatrice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 Beatrice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 Beatrice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

