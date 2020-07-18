491 S. Napoleon Ave.

Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental home in Whitehall - This lovely rental property on the west side of Whitehall has 960 square feet of living space and is situated on a large lot, with a great back yard, in a quiet neighborhood. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a roomy kitchen and dinette, and an unfinished basement.
The living room has plenty of space to comfortably situate your furniture and features a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen is spacious, with ample cabinet and counter space, and has newer faux hardwood flooring that was also laid down in the bathroom. The bathroom features a tub and shower combo. And, all three bedrooms have suitable floor space for a bed and dresser and any other bedroom furniture you may need. The basement is a full basement that is unfinished. With washer and dryer hook-ups and plenty of space for storage and to set up a workshop, this basement is a truly functional feature. This is a very comfortable and functional home located in a nice and quiet neighborhood and is an all around great place for you and your family.
(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Property Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4496997)