491 S. Napoleon Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental home in Whitehall - This lovely rental property on the west side of Whitehall has 960 square feet of living space and is situated on a large lot, with a great back yard, in a quiet neighborhood. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a roomy kitchen and dinette, and an unfinished basement.

The living room has plenty of space to comfortably situate your furniture and features a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen is spacious, with ample cabinet and counter space, and has newer faux hardwood flooring that was also laid down in the bathroom. The bathroom features a tub and shower combo. And, all three bedrooms have suitable floor space for a bed and dresser and any other bedroom furniture you may need. The basement is a full basement that is unfinished. With washer and dryer hook-ups and plenty of space for storage and to set up a workshop, this basement is a truly functional feature. This is a very comfortable and functional home located in a nice and quiet neighborhood and is an all around great place for you and your family.



Call today to schedule a viewing, this amazing home is sure to not be on the market long, or complete your online application NOW to reserve this home!

https://pmpapply.com/property/columbus



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property. You can also see all of our available properties at:

http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/advanced-search/



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Property Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4496997)