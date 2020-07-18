All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 491 S. Napoleon Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
491 S. Napoleon Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

491 S. Napoleon Ave.

491 S Napoleon Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

491 S Napoleon Ave, Columbus, OH 43213
Eastmoor

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental home in Whitehall - This lovely rental property on the west side of Whitehall has 960 square feet of living space and is situated on a large lot, with a great back yard, in a quiet neighborhood. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a roomy kitchen and dinette, and an unfinished basement.
The living room has plenty of space to comfortably situate your furniture and features a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen is spacious, with ample cabinet and counter space, and has newer faux hardwood flooring that was also laid down in the bathroom. The bathroom features a tub and shower combo. And, all three bedrooms have suitable floor space for a bed and dresser and any other bedroom furniture you may need. The basement is a full basement that is unfinished. With washer and dryer hook-ups and plenty of space for storage and to set up a workshop, this basement is a truly functional feature. This is a very comfortable and functional home located in a nice and quiet neighborhood and is an all around great place for you and your family.

Call today to schedule a viewing, this amazing home is sure to not be on the market long, or complete your online application NOW to reserve this home!
https://pmpapply.com/property/columbus

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property. You can also see all of our available properties at:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/advanced-search/

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Property Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4496997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. have any available units?
491 S. Napoleon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. have?
Some of 491 S. Napoleon Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 S. Napoleon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
491 S. Napoleon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 S. Napoleon Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 491 S. Napoleon Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. offer parking?
No, 491 S. Napoleon Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491 S. Napoleon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. have a pool?
No, 491 S. Napoleon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 491 S. Napoleon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 491 S. Napoleon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Apartments by Albion
1717 Canvasback Ln
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing