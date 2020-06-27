4848 Winterset Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with updated kitchen and bathrooms! Hardwood throughout the home. Eat-in kitchen with white cabinets with modern back splash and stainless steel appliances. Full, unfinished basement and detached 1 car garage are perfect for additional storage. Washer and dryer hookup in basement.



Sorry, no section 8.



$40 application fee per adult (18+). $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit of $1195 due within 48 hours of applicaiton approval.



Pet Policy:

Smaller pets are welcome with a one time $250 non refundable pet fee + $25 additional per month per pet. Two pets max. (<25lbs).

Contact us to schedule a showing.