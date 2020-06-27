All apartments in Columbus
4848 Winterset Drive
4848 Winterset Drive

4848 Winterset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4848 Winterset Drive, Columbus, OH 43220
Governours Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with updated kitchen and bathrooms! Hardwood throughout the home. Eat-in kitchen with white cabinets with modern back splash and stainless steel appliances. Full, unfinished basement and detached 1 car garage are perfect for additional storage. Washer and dryer hookup in basement.

Sorry, no section 8.

$40 application fee per adult (18+). $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit of $1195 due within 48 hours of applicaiton approval.

Pet Policy:
Smaller pets are welcome with a one time $250 non refundable pet fee + $25 additional per month per pet. Two pets max. (<25lbs).
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4848 Winterset Drive have any available units?
4848 Winterset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4848 Winterset Drive have?
Some of 4848 Winterset Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4848 Winterset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4848 Winterset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4848 Winterset Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4848 Winterset Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4848 Winterset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4848 Winterset Drive offers parking.
Does 4848 Winterset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4848 Winterset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4848 Winterset Drive have a pool?
No, 4848 Winterset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4848 Winterset Drive have accessible units?
No, 4848 Winterset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4848 Winterset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4848 Winterset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
