All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4791 Bourke Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4791 Bourke Road
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:25 PM

4791 Bourke Road

4791 Bourke Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4791 Bourke Road, Columbus, OH 43229
Woodward Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $53 month concession off the $1275 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,222!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with brand new appliances, dining area and open family room! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Easy access to I71 and just 15 minutes from the airport! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4791 Bourke Road have any available units?
4791 Bourke Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4791 Bourke Road currently offering any rent specials?
4791 Bourke Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4791 Bourke Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4791 Bourke Road is pet friendly.
Does 4791 Bourke Road offer parking?
No, 4791 Bourke Road does not offer parking.
Does 4791 Bourke Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4791 Bourke Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4791 Bourke Road have a pool?
No, 4791 Bourke Road does not have a pool.
Does 4791 Bourke Road have accessible units?
No, 4791 Bourke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4791 Bourke Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4791 Bourke Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4791 Bourke Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4791 Bourke Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing