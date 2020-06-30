4791 Bourke Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering a $53 month concession off the $1275 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,222!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with brand new appliances, dining area and open family room! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Easy access to I71 and just 15 minutes from the airport! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



