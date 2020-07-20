All apartments in Columbus
4756 Ransey Court
Last updated April 20 2019 at 10:12 PM

4756 Ransey Court

4756 Ransey Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4756 Ransey Ct, Columbus, OH 43230
Wexmoor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new carpet on 2nd floor and hard laminate on wood on first floor, just painted. Gahanna schools. Large fenced in yard w/ deck. Washer dryer hookup. Storage shed out back. QUALIFICATIONS: Pets negotiable @ $25 per month pet rent & $250 pet fee. Move in within 30 days. No evictions in the last 3 years, no active landlord collections, or utility collections. Income must equal at least 3x monthly rent. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No felonies or section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

