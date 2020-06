Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Incredibly rare opportunity to own one of a few classic home built in 1900 with captivating elegant classic interiors located in the heart of Columbus Ohio. This 4 bedroom home with 2000 sq ft floor area is perfect for your growing family. It has completely remodeled, perfect for your family and friends to come over for parties and and other occasions. With its friendly and safe neighborhood you will always feel like home.