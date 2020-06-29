All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 31 2020 at 12:33 PM

4644 Kenross Drive

4644 Kenross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4644 Kenross Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Right when you come up to the property you have beautiful curb appeal. You are greeted with a nice front porch. Perfect for coffee. Then once you walk in you will notice this house is freshly painted with all new floors. It opens up to the nice open concept main floor with the living room and a eat in kitchen. The laundry is on the first floor along with the half bath. Which is very convenient when you have guests over. There is a nice pantry for the kitchen as well. Then there is a door that leads to the backyard. Walk up to the second story the first door on your right is the HUGE master. There is a huge huge walk in closet and there is a full bath connected. To the left of the stairs is a sitting area. Then we have another nice size bedroom with three big windows. Then we have another nice size bedroom with a nice walk in closet and a second full bathroom!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4644 Kenross Drive have any available units?
4644 Kenross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4644 Kenross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4644 Kenross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4644 Kenross Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4644 Kenross Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4644 Kenross Drive offer parking?
No, 4644 Kenross Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4644 Kenross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4644 Kenross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4644 Kenross Drive have a pool?
No, 4644 Kenross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4644 Kenross Drive have accessible units?
No, 4644 Kenross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4644 Kenross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4644 Kenross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4644 Kenross Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4644 Kenross Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
