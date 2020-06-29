4644 Kenross Drive

Amenities

Right when you come up to the property you have beautiful curb appeal. You are greeted with a nice front porch. Perfect for coffee. Then once you walk in you will notice this house is freshly painted with all new floors. It opens up to the nice open concept main floor with the living room and a eat in kitchen. The laundry is on the first floor along with the half bath. Which is very convenient when you have guests over. There is a nice pantry for the kitchen as well. Then there is a door that leads to the backyard. Walk up to the second story the first door on your right is the HUGE master. There is a huge huge walk in closet and there is a full bath connected. To the left of the stairs is a sitting area. Then we have another nice size bedroom with three big windows. Then we have another nice size bedroom with a nice walk in closet and a second full bathroom!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

