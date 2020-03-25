All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4411 Appian Way East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4411 Appian Way East
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

4411 Appian Way East

4411 Appian Way East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4411 Appian Way East, Columbus, OH 43230
Appian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
D Available 09/30/19 Nestled in a quiet community about 1 mile from Easton Towne Center, The Elms Apartments offers all our residents all the comforts of home. Enjoy the close proximity to some of the local amenities and entertainment in the Easton and Polaris area. Our premiere location provides easy highway access just off the I-270 and Morse Road and is conveniently located in the Westerville School district.

We are currently leasing a 1 bedroom 1 bath garden apartment $750.00 including water, trash/sewer, Cable and Internet from Spectrum ALL INCLUDED..Apply TODAY!

Why choose The Elms Apartments?
*Only 2 minute access to 270
*Warm & inviting accent walls
*Award winning Westerville City Schools
*Modern faucets and fixtures
*Upgraded counter-tops, appliances, and cabinets
*Washer & dryer INCLUDED ** in select units
*On-site security
*Gas and Electric homes
*Sparkling Swimming Pool with sundeck
*Courteous and professional management focused on resident satisfaction!
*All INCLUSIVE utility package in one low price- Cable/Internet, water, trash/sewer INCLUDED
*Package acceptance
*24 hour fitness center
*Lush landscaping
*Galley style kitchens with dishwasher, fridge, and garbage disposal, range with stove
*24 hour emergency maintenance
*Pet Friendly

$750 - Most popular 1 Bedroom! Private balcony and amazing views!

Call Alevia or Ashley today to schedule your personal tour at 614-471-9464!

For more details, visit our websites at
www.elms-apartments.com, https://www.facebook.com/TheElmsApartments,

The Elms Apartments
4334 Appian Way West
Columbus, OH 43230

Local Points of Interest: The Ohio State University, Wexner Medical Center, Ohio Stadium, University District, Short North, Arena District, German Village, Downtown Columbus, Downtown Dublin, Nationwide Arena, Polaris Fashion Place, Easton Towne Center,Westerville C

(RLNE5081340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Appian Way East have any available units?
4411 Appian Way East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Appian Way East have?
Some of 4411 Appian Way East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Appian Way East currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Appian Way East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Appian Way East pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 Appian Way East is pet friendly.
Does 4411 Appian Way East offer parking?
No, 4411 Appian Way East does not offer parking.
Does 4411 Appian Way East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 Appian Way East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Appian Way East have a pool?
Yes, 4411 Appian Way East has a pool.
Does 4411 Appian Way East have accessible units?
No, 4411 Appian Way East does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Appian Way East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 Appian Way East has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing