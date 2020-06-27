All apartments in Columbus
441 Capitol View Drive

Location

441 Capitol View Drive, Columbus, OH 43203
Mount Vernon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All new finishes in this rental property! New Appliances with Granite Counters. New Flooring throughout. New Furnace and Central Air unit. New Roof, Siding, Gutters and Deck...New Everything!! Property boasts a Massive Master bedroom with large closet. Partially finished basement with another full bathroom. 1 Car garage with concrete slab next to it for additional parking. 3 mins to Columbus State Community College, 5 mins to OSU East Hospital and Downtown Columbus, and 9 mins to OSU. Quick and Easy access to 71 and 670. Don't miss out on this amazing property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Capitol View Drive have any available units?
441 Capitol View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 Capitol View Drive have?
Some of 441 Capitol View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Capitol View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
441 Capitol View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Capitol View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 441 Capitol View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 441 Capitol View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 441 Capitol View Drive offers parking.
Does 441 Capitol View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Capitol View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Capitol View Drive have a pool?
No, 441 Capitol View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 441 Capitol View Drive have accessible units?
No, 441 Capitol View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Capitol View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Capitol View Drive has units with dishwashers.
