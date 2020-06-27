441 Capitol View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

All new finishes in this rental property! New Appliances with Granite Counters. New Flooring throughout. New Furnace and Central Air unit. New Roof, Siding, Gutters and Deck...New Everything!! Property boasts a Massive Master bedroom with large closet. Partially finished basement with another full bathroom. 1 Car garage with concrete slab next to it for additional parking. 3 mins to Columbus State Community College, 5 mins to OSU East Hospital and Downtown Columbus, and 9 mins to OSU. Quick and Easy access to 71 and 670. Don't miss out on this amazing property!