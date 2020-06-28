All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 436 South Champion Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
436 South Champion Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:50 PM

436 South Champion Avenue

436 South Champion Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

436 South Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
You'll love this Renovated Home with 2 beds,1.5 bath located in in the South of Main neighborhood and close to Trolly District! Minutes From Children’s Hospital, 10 minutes to downtown! New chef kitchen with brand new appliances and granite counters! First floor laundry hookup! Privacy fence with parking in back! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 South Champion Avenue have any available units?
436 South Champion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 South Champion Avenue have?
Some of 436 South Champion Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 South Champion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
436 South Champion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 South Champion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 South Champion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 436 South Champion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 436 South Champion Avenue offers parking.
Does 436 South Champion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 South Champion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 South Champion Avenue have a pool?
No, 436 South Champion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 436 South Champion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 436 South Champion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 436 South Champion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 South Champion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing