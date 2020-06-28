436 South Champion Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

You'll love this Renovated Home with 2 beds,1.5 bath located in in the South of Main neighborhood and close to Trolly District! Minutes From Children’s Hospital, 10 minutes to downtown! New chef kitchen with brand new appliances and granite counters! First floor laundry hookup! Privacy fence with parking in back! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.