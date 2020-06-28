432 E Rich St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access key fob access media room pet friendly

1150 square foot fully remodeled loft condo in a redeveloped storage facility with original exposed brick. Perfect central location downtown but in a pocket with little traffic. A block away from the Topiary Garden, Grant Hospital, Franklin University, and the Main Public Library. Easy walking distance to all downtown amenities including restaurants, bars, theaters, and grocery store. The unit has 1.5 baths, an indoor secured attached garage spot included and extra parking spots in a surface lot next to the building available. Keyless entry into the building and unit. FREE high speed fiber internet, water, and trash are included. Trash chute and recycling down the hallway for easy disposal. Washer and Dryer in unit. New stainless steel appliances, dual oven, granite countertops, deep dual basin sink and custom cabinetry in newly remodeled kitchen. Large secured storage space in the building. Huge, newly remodeled rooftop patio for relaxing and parties. Shared community grill and smoker on the rooftop patio. 2 building elevators.