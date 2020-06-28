All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

432 E Rich St

432 East Rich Street · No Longer Available
Location

432 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
key fob access
media room
pet friendly
1150 square foot fully remodeled loft condo in a redeveloped storage facility with original exposed brick. Perfect central location downtown but in a pocket with little traffic. A block away from the Topiary Garden, Grant Hospital, Franklin University, and the Main Public Library. Easy walking distance to all downtown amenities including restaurants, bars, theaters, and grocery store. The unit has 1.5 baths, an indoor secured attached garage spot included and extra parking spots in a surface lot next to the building available. Keyless entry into the building and unit. FREE high speed fiber internet, water, and trash are included. Trash chute and recycling down the hallway for easy disposal. Washer and Dryer in unit. New stainless steel appliances, dual oven, granite countertops, deep dual basin sink and custom cabinetry in newly remodeled kitchen. Large secured storage space in the building. Huge, newly remodeled rooftop patio for relaxing and parties. Shared community grill and smoker on the rooftop patio. 2 building elevators.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 E Rich St have any available units?
432 E Rich St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 E Rich St have?
Some of 432 E Rich St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 E Rich St currently offering any rent specials?
432 E Rich St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 E Rich St pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 E Rich St is pet friendly.
Does 432 E Rich St offer parking?
Yes, 432 E Rich St offers parking.
Does 432 E Rich St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 E Rich St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 E Rich St have a pool?
No, 432 E Rich St does not have a pool.
Does 432 E Rich St have accessible units?
No, 432 E Rich St does not have accessible units.
Does 432 E Rich St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 E Rich St has units with dishwashers.
