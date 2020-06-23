All apartments in Columbus
431 W Rich Street

431 W Rich St · No Longer Available
Location

431 W Rich St, Columbus, OH 43215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Open floorplans, over-sized windows and modern finishes. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries. Cross the bridge to downtown Columbus. Or invite friends over to enjoy the city views from your apartment balcony in the heart of Franklinton. Complex also offers a club house with game room, fitness center and resort style pool. Retail and restaurants on the gound level are just steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 W Rich Street have any available units?
431 W Rich Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 W Rich Street have?
Some of 431 W Rich Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 W Rich Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 W Rich Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 W Rich Street pet-friendly?
No, 431 W Rich Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 431 W Rich Street offer parking?
Yes, 431 W Rich Street offers parking.
Does 431 W Rich Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 W Rich Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 W Rich Street have a pool?
Yes, 431 W Rich Street has a pool.
Does 431 W Rich Street have accessible units?
No, 431 W Rich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 W Rich Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 W Rich Street has units with dishwashers.
