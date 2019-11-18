All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3

4254 Bowman Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4254 Bowman Meadow Drive, Columbus, OH 43110
Shannon Green

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
2006 Sqft Condo with 2 car Garrage - 1500$ Rent - Property Id: 215285

This large condo is open floor plan is ideal for entertaining or today's casual family lifestyle. First floor has huge Great room & Kitchen /Dinning area (both high ceiling), Master Bedroom, halfbath, His & Her Closets, Master Bath has both Tub & Standup shower. Kitchen and walking foyer from back entrance has upgraded wooden floor. The second floor you will find huge loft (can be used as Media room or Kids play area) 2 bedrooms and full bath. Comes with 2 attached Garrages. A short walk to the pool, club house, the fitness room/gym (These are covered in HOA fee of 183$ paid by owner)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215285
Property Id 215285

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5760998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 have any available units?
4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 have?
Some of 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 offer parking?
No, 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 have a pool?
Yes, 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 has a pool.
Does 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 have accessible units?
No, 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4254 Bowman Meadow Dr 3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing