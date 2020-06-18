All apartments in Columbus
4237 Nipigon Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4237 Nipigon Drive

4237 Nipigon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4237 Nipigon Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 1 story home in Hamilton Schools. Has large living room with fireplace, open kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinets, and all appliances. 2 bedrooms and full bath on one side, master bed with full bath and walk in closet on other side of home. It has all new flooring throughout, fresh paint, new lighting. large unfinshed basement for storage, currently first floor laundry in bedoom closet, but can move back in basement if needed. Also has mini blinds, central a/c, rear fenced yard with a patio, and a 2 car garage with opener. Rents for 1225 per month and 1225 deposit for a 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenant income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income.Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 Nipigon Drive have any available units?
4237 Nipigon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4237 Nipigon Drive have?
Some of 4237 Nipigon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4237 Nipigon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4237 Nipigon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 Nipigon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4237 Nipigon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4237 Nipigon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4237 Nipigon Drive offers parking.
Does 4237 Nipigon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4237 Nipigon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 Nipigon Drive have a pool?
No, 4237 Nipigon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4237 Nipigon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4237 Nipigon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 Nipigon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4237 Nipigon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
