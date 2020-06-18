4237 Nipigon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 1 story home in Hamilton Schools. Has large living room with fireplace, open kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinets, and all appliances. 2 bedrooms and full bath on one side, master bed with full bath and walk in closet on other side of home. It has all new flooring throughout, fresh paint, new lighting. large unfinshed basement for storage, currently first floor laundry in bedoom closet, but can move back in basement if needed. Also has mini blinds, central a/c, rear fenced yard with a patio, and a 2 car garage with opener. Rents for 1225 per month and 1225 deposit for a 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenant income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income.Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

