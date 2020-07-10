4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165

4212 Cobbler Rd, Columbus, OH 43054 Preserve North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This lovely condo is close to New Albany and has so many wonderful features. The well equipped kitchen features custom tile back splash and stainless appliances. First floor master with a walk in closet and private bath. Second bedroom or office has a walk in closet. Large private suite on the second floor complete with large bathroom and walk in closet. First floor laundry and storage. Enjoy the gas log fireplace in the great room for a cozy Winter evening. The enclosed patio area will be great when Summer comes. Over 2000 sq feet of living space and a 2 ar attached garage. Use of the pool and gym is included in your rent. Water is also included. Columbus schools. NO pets or smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
