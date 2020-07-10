4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This lovely condo is close to New Albany and has so many wonderful features. The well equipped kitchen features custom tile back splash and stainless appliances. First floor master with a walk in closet and private bath. Second bedroom or office has a walk in closet. Large private suite on the second floor complete with large bathroom and walk in closet. First floor laundry and storage. Enjoy the gas log fireplace in the great room for a cozy Winter evening. The enclosed patio area will be great when Summer comes. Over 2000 sq feet of living space and a 2 ar attached garage. Use of the pool and gym is included in your rent. Water is also included. Columbus schools. NO pets or smoking.