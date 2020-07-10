All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165

4212 Cobbler Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Cobbler Rd, Columbus, OH 43054
Preserve North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This lovely condo is close to New Albany and has so many wonderful features. The well equipped kitchen features custom tile back splash and stainless appliances. First floor master with a walk in closet and private bath. Second bedroom or office has a walk in closet. Large private suite on the second floor complete with large bathroom and walk in closet. First floor laundry and storage. Enjoy the gas log fireplace in the great room for a cozy Winter evening. The enclosed patio area will be great when Summer comes. Over 2000 sq feet of living space and a 2 ar attached garage. Use of the pool and gym is included in your rent. Water is also included. Columbus schools. NO pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 have any available units?
4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 have?
Some of 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 offers parking.
Does 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 have a pool?
Yes, 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 has a pool.
Does 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 have accessible units?
No, 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Cobbler Rd New Albany Oh 43054-7165 has units with dishwashers.

